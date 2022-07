SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai makes emergency landing in Karachi

SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai on Tueday made an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) after developing a technical fault. All 150 passengers on board are safe. More details awaited.

The flight was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked, informed SpiceJet Spokesperson.

No emergency was declared & aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, added SpiceJet Spokesperson.

Crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from left tank; carried out relevant non-normal checklist, however fuel quantity kept decreasing. Aircraft diverted to Karachi in coordination with ATC. During post-flight inspection, no visual leak was observed from left main tank, said the DGCA.

Passengers of Indian plane were transferred to transit lounge. Passengers are being looked after in the lounge. Engineers are inspecting & trying to fix the problem in aircraft. It will be given clearance for flight only after a clearance report by engineers is in, said CAA Spokesperson.