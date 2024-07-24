'Spiderman' Arrested in Delhi for Violating Traffic Rules

A man dressed as Spiderman was arrested in Delhi after a video of him clinging to a car's bonnet went viral on social media, police said Wednesday. The person in the Spiderman costume was identified as Aditya, a 20-year-old resident of Najafgarh, according to news agency ANI. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh, 19, from Mahavir Enclave.

Both the vehicle's owner and driver have been prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt. The penalties could include a maximum fine of Rs. 26,000 and/or imprisonment, or both.

Delhi Traffic Police responded swiftly to a video circulating on social media. The video showed a man dressed as a superhero performing dangerous stunts on a moving car.