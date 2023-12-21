Spike in Covid cases in K’taka: CM Siddaramaiah to chair high-level meet

Bengaluru, Dec 21 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will convene a high-level meeting here over the reported spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and senior officers will also attend the meeting to discuss the evolving situation.

Sources indicate that the number of cases is anticipated to soon surpass the 100 mark in the state, with the situation becoming increasingly worrisome in the state capital as cases continue to spread rapidly. Authorities have sent 17 samples from Bengaluru for genome sequencing, and also to confirm the presence of JN.1 variant in the state.

The process of genome sequencing is estimated to take 10 to 15 days, with results expected in five days. Sources also highlight that over the last 20 days, Bengaluru has reported 42 positive Covid cases, with three deaths recorded within a week. However, sources confirmed that all individuals had other critical health conditions.

Concerns among the authorities are growing due to the evolving situation, especially with the upcoming New Year and Christmas celebrations.

Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 20 new positive cases of Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state while two persons died due to the related health issues.

The department said that the number of total active patients stands at 92. “Among these, 72 are isolated at home while 20 persons have been hospitalised. Seven are being treated in the ICU. The positivity rate reported is 2.47 per cent and case fatality rate stands at 10 per cent,” the health officials said.

They said that 808 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours for symptomatic persons among which 407 were RTPCR and 401 RAT tests.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that the first Covid death in the recent past was reported from Bengaluru on December 15. “No decision has been taken yet to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru,” he said.

