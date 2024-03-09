Spirit of brotherhood important to maintain equality in the country: CJI

Bikaner, March 9 The Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, on Saturday called for the need to maintain equality and the spirit of brotherhood in the country while respecting each other.

Addressing the programme ‘Hamara Sanvidhan, Hamara Samman’, which was organised here under the aegis of the Ministry of Law, the CJI said the spirit of brotherhood is very important to maintain equality in the country.

"According to the spirit of the Constitution, we all should respect each other. How will the country progress if people fight among themselves," CJI Chandrachud questioned.

The Chief Justice also said that the framers of the Constitution accorded the highest place to human dignity.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar had ensured that the values of justice, liberty, and equality, along with the spirit of fraternity and dignity of the individual, are upheld in the Constitution," he said.

In the programme organised at the auditorium of Maharaja Ganga Singh University here, the CJI also said that there is a connection between democracy and the Constitution of India.

"Understanding the Constitution also develops and nurtures the understanding of democracy. There is a need to convey the messages of the Constitution to every person. The spirit of the Constitution will have to reach every citizen," he said.

The CJI also said that rulings should be made in the local language in any court of the country.

“When I am sitting in Delhi and making a decision for a lawyer or a judge, it may be in a particular language, but if I am making a decision for the common man, it must be made in a simple language,” he said.

The Chief Justice also announced the launch of an e-court facility in Bikaner, saying that the lawyers settled here will now be able to practice from the city itself.

"The Supreme Court of the country is located on Tilak Marg, Delhi. But it is not the Supreme Court of Tilak Marg, it is the Supreme Court of India. Similarly, the Rajasthan High Court also doesn't belong to Jaipur or Jodhpur alone; rather, it is for the entire Rajasthan.

"Now, the lawyers in Bikaner will be able to practice and plead in the high court from here itself,” the CJI said.

Talking further about the Indian Constitution, the CJI said, "Many social and political movements contributed to the making of the Constitution. The Constitution was drafted keeping all the classes in mind. It is not just a document for the lawyers," he said, adding that Bikaner had also made a big contribution to the making of the Constitution.

"One of the 284 members of the Constituent Assembly was Jaswant Singh from Bikaner. Maharaja Ganga Singh of the princely state of Bikaner was selected as the first Chancellor of the Chamber of Princes. The Constitution of India is closely linked to Bikaner,” he said.

Earlier, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that as the Chancellor of the Chamber of Princes, Maharaja Ganga Singh used to sit at the same place where the Chief Justice of the country sat initially.

