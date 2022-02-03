SPO dies on duty in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 3 A special police officer (SPO) died on Thursday while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police said SPO Parem Parkesh of Dara Dullian village complained of chest pain during duty at Shiv ji Mandir Kuniyian this afternoon.

"He was immediately shifted to Raja Sukhdav Singh Hospital Poonch. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The apparent cause of death seems to be heart failure," police said.

The SPOs are engaged in J&K on a fixed monthly packet. These are deployed in anti-militancy operations and also to deplete the feeding grounds of militants who mislead youths to join militancy.

