SPO killed, brother injured in terrorist attack in J&K

Srinagar, March 26 A special police officer (SPO) has been killed in militant firing on Saturday in J&K's Budgam district, while his injured brother is being treated at a hospital.

As per the police, SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar was injured in firing by militants at Chatabugh village in Budgam district on Saturday evening. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"Umar Ahmad Dar, the brother of the slain SPO, is being treated at the Bemina hospital in Srinagar. Search operations have been launched to nab the assailants," sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor