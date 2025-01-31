Sponsored conspiracy to tarnish Hindutva's image: Bageshwar Baba on Maha Kumbh stampede

New Delhi, Jan 31 Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri said on Friday that the Maha Kumbh tragedy was a "planned and sponsored" conspiracy to dent Hindutva's image.

Talking to IANS in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, he said that the incident was tragic, heart-wrenching and unimaginable.

While saying that overcrowding was one of the reasons for the stampede in which 30 people were killed and over 60 were injured, he claimed that there was a larger conspiracy aimed at distorting Hindutva's image.

Soon after the stampede the Opposition slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the mismanagement of the crowd and the VIP culture.

After the stampede that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced fresh measures for better crowd management.

The government has restricted vehicular movement, cancelled VIP passes, increased security deployment, and ended needless restrictions on the pontoon bridges that connect the Mela City.

The entry of four-wheelers and buses from outside Prayagraj has been banned till February 4.

After the incident, a three-member judicial panel was formed to probe the reason behind the stampede.

Members of the Judicial Enquiry Commission will reach Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj at around 1 pm on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died in the stampede.

Incidentally, following the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking legal action against authorities and officials for their "negligent conduct".

The petition said the incident depicts the drastic condition and fate of people due to the lapses, negligence and utter failure of administration purported by the government authorities.

