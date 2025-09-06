Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu launches Rs 9.7 cr project to modernise gyms statewide

Chennai, Sep 6 In a major step to strengthen sports infrastructure, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has initiated a Rs 9.7 crore project to modernise gyms across all districts.

The objective is to provide athletes with modern training facilities at an affordable cost, ensuring that district centres match the standards of those in larger cities. With the Chennai Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin by the end of October, the gym at the Nungambakkam tennis stadium has been given special attention to ensure readiness.

The project will cover 25 gyms across Tamil Nadu, bringing upgrades such as air-conditioning, hydraulic machines, and modern fitness equipment. Renovation works, including painting, flooring, and the replacement of outdated machines, are already being carried out. District sports complexes have been prioritised to create uniform training opportunities for athletes across the state.

Two key centres in Chennai are part of this initiative. At the Velachery complex, glass panels are being replaced, ceiling lights and new mats are being installed, and hydraulic equipment for full-body workouts is being added. Nearly a hundred athletes use the facility daily, with access remaining free for district, state, and national-level participants.

The Nungambakkam gym is being upgraded specifically to support tennis players, with wooden flooring, strength training tools such as dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and resistance bands, along with cardiovascular and agility equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, hurdles, and reaction balls.

The work is expected to be completed before the Chennai Open begins. Beyond Chennai, centres in Madurai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Trichy, and other districts are also being modernised, with budgets ranging between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for each location. These upgrades are intended to reduce pressure on popular hubs such as Nehru Stadium in Chennai, which currently faces high demand from athletes across disciplines.

Some facilities, such as the one at Chetpet, have been identified for future attention, as worn-out equipment has forced many athletes to shift to other centres. Improving these gyms is expected to help balance usage and provide convenient access for local sportspeople.

