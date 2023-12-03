‘Spring doesn't come if old leaves don't fall’, Gehlot's OSD's tweet sums up Rajasthan's mood

Jaipur, Dec 3 With Congress trailing by big margin in three state -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Lokesh Sharma, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, seems to have summed up the mood in the desert state.

"Spring doesn't come if old leaves do not fall," Sharma tweeted. in Hindi.

It needs to be mentioned here that Sharma wanted to contest the polls from Bikaner, but Gehlot later emphasised that state Education Minister B.D. Kalla should seek renomination from the seat.

Sharma had also asked for a ticket from Bhilwara and Dausa, but was refused.

As per the Election Commission of India, at 1.40 p.m., the BJP is leading on 112 of 199 seats in Rajasthan, while the Congress is trailing far behind with leads on 71 seats.

Congress had earlier claimed that 30-40 sitting MLAs would be dropped, but later many of the same old faces were repeated by the party.

