Sprinklers deployed at 13 hotspots in Delhi to rein in pollution

New Delhi, Nov 15 To combat the rising air pollution, the Delhi Fire Service has deployed water sprinklers at 13 hotspots across the national capital, officials said here on Wednesday.

According to the fire officials, the 13 identified pollution hotspots include Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Rohini, Bawana, Okhala, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur and Mayapuri.

"Fire department has resumed the water sprinklers on all 13 hotspots to curb the pollution. So far, 13 fire tenders have been mobilised for the same," said Atul Garg, the Director, DFS.

Notably, Delhi Air quality Index continues to remain in the 'severe' category on Wednesday.

As many as 215 mobile anti-smog guns were used to sprinkle water on roads across the city on Tuesday.

There will be 70 mobile anti-smog guns for the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi for the purpose. City's Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said: "We are running several campaigns in Delhi to curb pollution. Be it the anti-dust campaign, anti-open burning campaign, or the spraying of bio-decomposers, we have taken strict measures to curb pollution. Today, we are initiating another step to keep the pollution levels in check. We will run mobile anti-smog guns which will sprinkle water on the Delhi roads."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor