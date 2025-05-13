Spurious liquor: Punjab BJP chief slams govt over deaths of 17 labourers in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 13 Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government following the tragic deaths of 17 labourers in Amritsar’s Majitha area, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor.

Jakhar questioned the accountability of the Punjab government and termed Chief Minister Mann a ‘puppet’ of AAP’s central leadership.

Jakhar further expressed deep concern over the repeated instances of illicit liquor-related deaths in the state.

“There have been deaths of more than 15 people in Amritsar due to poisonous liquor. Many others are battling for their lives and are at risk of going blind. Similar incidents have occurred before as well,” he said.

He criticised the lack of action and governance, alleging that those responsible for the Delhi liquor scam are now exerting control over Punjab.

“The people who were running Delhi are now managing Punjab. They have been jailed for over two years for their involvement in the liquor scam, whether it be Manish Sisodia or Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab is merely a pawn in their hands,” Jakhar alleged.

Drawing attention to what he called a deepening crisis in Punjab, Jakhar announced that the BJP would approach the Governor to demand an inquiry into the role and presence of Delhi-based AAP leaders in Punjab’s administration.

He also raised questions about how individuals accused in the liquor scam were occupying government residences and holding meetings in Punjab without official capacity.

He further accused the state government of hypocrisy, stating, “On one hand, the government runs campaigns against drugs, and on the other hand, rivers of pink alcohol are flowing in the state.”

According to Jakhar, the previous liquor revenue in Punjab stood at Rs 6,500 crore with the sale of 40 lakh boxes per month. The new goal, he alleged, is to generate Rs 11,000 crore by selling 12 crore bottles of foreign liquor, a move he says is influenced by Delhi-based contractors.

He further said that the Punjab Chief Minister will not do anything in this matter.

“The Chief Minister calls it murder, but he won’t be able to act. The real power lies with Kejriwal and Sisodia, not with Mann. They’ve returned from jail and resumed their control,” he stated, accusing the state of sheltering a cartel of liquor contractors for profit.

Jakhar also referred to a recent incident in Amritsar where a liquor contractor allegedly created chaos during the wedding of an NRI's daughter and later filed a case against the NRI.

“Such contractors are protected by the very policies and leaders currently governing Punjab,” he alleged.

Calling for unity, Jakhar urged the people of Punjab to rise against the current regime.

“BJP will not remain silent. We will expose those responsible and demand that outsiders occupying power in Punjab vacate immediately. It’s time for Punjab to wake up and reclaim its governance.”

He concluded by assuring that the BJP would continue to raise this issue and fight for justice for the victims of the Amritsar tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor