Spurned lover stabs girl to death in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 8 A spurned lover stabbed to death a girl in full public view in Telangana's Nirmal district on Thursday.

The victim’s sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew were also injured in the shocking incident in Khanapur town.

According to police, S. Alekhya, 22, was returning from tailoring class along with her sister-in-law Jayasheela and nephew Riyansh when Srikant attacked her from behind. She died on the spot.

Jayasheela was injured while trying to save her while the child also sustained injuries. Both have been shifted to Nirmal for treatment.

Alekhya and Srikant were friends in the past and he wanted to marry her. The girl’s family, however, had rejected the proposal and fixed her marriage with another man about four months ago.

Srikant tried to break the alliance by calling Alekhya’s groom-to-be saying he and Alekhya were in love.

Following this, Alekhya’s family had lodged a complaint with the police. Both sides were called to the police station and the police warned Srikant against troubling Alekhya or her family.

He developed a grudge and hatched a plan to kill her.

Srikant escaped after the killing. Police have launched a hunt for him.

