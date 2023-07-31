Spurt in criminal activities in Bihar

Patna, July 31 Bihar has witnessed an increase in criminal activities across the state with four criminal incidents being reported in the last few days.

On Sunday, in Patna outskirt, at 10 p.m mobile snatchers fired on a Government Railway Police (GRP) team leaving one personnel injured. He was identified as Dilip Kumar.

GRP SHO Mukesh Kumar Singh said that the accused are members of Jatahu gang. The gang is active in the Bairam Chowk area.

“Our GRP team was patrolling on the Patna Gaya rail section. They were on platform number 2. After seeing the police team, the snatchers fired gunshots on the GRP team and one of the bullets hit Constable Dilip Kumar on his left hand. Three to four snatchers fired on the police team,” Singh said.

On Monday, a former village-head was shot at and injured in Kurji locality. The incident happened at Ashok Rajpath near Kurji Mor. Police said that four assailants came on bike and opened fire upon the former village-head.

He is currently admitted in a hospital for treatment. The victim is identified as Nilesh Kumar Singh. His wife Suchitra Singh is present Ward Councilor.

Also on Monday, unidentified gunmen shot-at a constable of Chapra prison. The victim has been identified as Anuj Kumar. He was on way home after completing his duty. The incident happened at Bhavnagar Bazar in the city. The victim has been admitted in Chapra Sadar hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

In Siwan district, a dead body of a 60 year-old person was found in a trolley bag. The deceased was identified as Hare Krishna Tiwari.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was killed and put in a trolley bag and dumped at Pokhara village near Siwan state highway.

