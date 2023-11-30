Sr Kerala govt pleader resigns after rape charge

Kochi, Nov 30 Senior Kerala Government pleader P. G. Manu resigned after a woman lodged a police complaint accusing him of outraging her modesty.

As per the complaint, Manu raped the woman after calling her on the pretext of discussing a case.

The Advocate General had sent a word to the top government pleader after a case was registered and Manu put in his resignation.

Manu has been the counsel for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He had assaulted her last month when the complainant -- already a rape victim in a 2018 case -- approached him for speedy redressal.

Manu reportedly violated her and subjected her under tremendous duress.

Unable to bear the torture, she approached the local police and a case was registered against Manu.

Counsel for the victim K.K. Bahila said the authorities should act quickly as any delay in further action would only help the accused.

