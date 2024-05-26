Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple priest backs PM Modi's divine assertion

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he's not merely a biological entity but divinely sent stirs a significant public discourse, the priest of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple has now voiced support for the PM's statement.

Going even further, Pushpanjali Swami Parameswara Brahmananda suggested that PM Modi existed contemporaneously with Lord Krishna and played a role in governance during that era.

Swami Parameswara Brahmananda is the highest spiritual authority of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple is among the richest Hindu temple in the world with assets worth Rs 1,20,000 crore.

Pushpanjali Swami Parameswara Brahmananda's fresh remarks came while responding to PM Modi's recent statement that he was convinced that God had sent him and that the energy he had was bestowed upon him by God.

"PM Modi is a contemporary of Lord Krishna. This is his new birth to complete the unfinished work in his previous birth," Swami Parameswara Brahmanada told IANS.

He also said that India would emerge as a superpower and there was nothing wrong with the statement of the Prime Minister.

Swami Parameswara Brahmananda in an article in a historical book on the Pournamikkavu temple here mentioned that PM Modi was a contemporary of Lord Krishna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor