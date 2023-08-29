Sri Lankan national among 2 held at Mumbai airport with gold worth Rs 4 cr

New Delhi, Aug 29 Two accused including a Sri Lankan national were apprehend at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport) for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 4 crore, a CISF official said on Tuesday.

The CISF official said that the accused were held on Tuesday evening at 4:15 p.m. The official said that the accused were arrested based on behaviour detection.

"The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-2, CSMI Airport, Mumbai noticed suspicious activities of two passengers, who were roaming near Boarding Gate No. 46 of Level 3, domestic departure. They were kept under electronic as well as physical surveillance. During surveillance, it was observed that one of them picked a black bag from the floor near boarding gate No. 46 at Level 3 of the airport. On strong suspicion, the passengers were intercepted by CISF staff for questioning," CISF official added.

The official said that the passengers were later identified as Mohammad Hiras and Mohammad Rusaith (Sri Lankan) who were supposed to travel from Mumbai to Bangalore by Air India flight.

"On tactfully questioning, they accepted that the bag was thrown by an international transit passenger from Boarding Gate No. 46 located at Level 4, International Boarding Gates Area. There is visible gap between Level 4 and Level 3 and that international passenger used that gap to throw the bag. The apprehended passengers confirmed that the bag contains 23 pieces of oval shape yellow metal weighing approximately 8800 gms, which were wrapped with black tape for concealment," said the official.

Later, both the passengers along with 23 oval shape yellow metal weighing about 8800 gm worth approximately Rs 4 crore, were handed over to AIU/ Customs officials for further action in the matter.

