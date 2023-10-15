Sri Lankan navy arrests 27 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Chennai, Oct 15 The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam while five mechanical boats of the fishermen have also been confiscated.

At least 23 fishermen from Rameswaram jetty in four boats and four fishermen in a boat had ventured into the sea from Thangachimadam.

Coastal Police officers said that the arrested were fishing near Katchatheeve and Neduntheevu. The fishers and their boats were taken to Mannar and Kanakesanthurai ports in Sri Lanka.

Rameswaram fishermen have called for an indefinite strike from Sunday and have also condemned the arrest of the fishermen.

In another incident, fishermen from Thangachimadam said that four of their fellow fishermen -- Sesu Michael Raj, Murugan, Sekar and another person had gone fishing on October 13 and have not returned so far.

The coastal police have conveyed the information that the missing fishermen were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan navy.

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja told media persons that they have appealed to both the state and central governments to immediately interfere in the issue and strive for the release of the fishermen who were arrested.

An emergency meeting of all fishermen's associations has also been convened on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor