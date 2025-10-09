Sri Lankan Navy detains 30 TN fishermen; seizes four trawlers

Chennai, Oct 9 The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 30 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized four trawlers, alleging that they had crossed into international waters for fishing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the fishermen were operating off the Palk Bay, near the maritime boundary line separating India and Sri Lanka.

According to officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, as many as 339 boats had been issued fishing tokens earlier that morning from the Rameswaram jetty.

Fishermen from Rameswaram, Thangachimadam, and nearby coastal hamlets had set sail for their routine deep-sea expedition.

While several boats returned safely, one group was intercepted by Sri Lankan Navy personnel who were on routine patrol.

The naval team detained 30 fishermen, impounded their four trawlers along with the catch, and escorted them to a naval base in northern Sri Lanka for inquiry.

The officials said that information regarding the detention was received late in the night and communicated to Indian authorities through official channels. The incident has sparked strong protests among the fishing community in Rameswaram.

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja condemned the detention and urged the Union government to take immediate diplomatic steps to secure the release of the fishermen.

"This is not just an issue of boundary violation; it is about the livelihood and survival of hundreds of families dependent on fishing. The governments cannot remain silent spectators - we need a lasting solution to this recurring problem," he said.

Another fishermen leader, Sagayam, expressed concern that the arrests had dampened the festive spirit in the coastal areas, with Deepavali fast approaching.

"Many women and children are in distress after learning that their family members have been taken away. We appeal to both the State and Central governments to act swiftly and bring them back along with their boats," he said.

This is the latest in a series of such incidents in the Palk Bay, where periodic arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities continue to strain bilateral ties despite ongoing diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving the long-pending fishing rights dispute.

