Sri Lankan woman killed, five injured in Virudhunagar fireworks unit fire

Chennai, Sep 17 A fire at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district claimed the life of a Sri Lankan woman and left five others injured on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Divya Pyrotechnics in Gangarseval under Alangulam police station limits when sparks from friction while handling chemicals triggered a blaze that spread rapidly through the shed.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old B. Gowri, a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Thulukkankurichi.

Police said she was among several workers engaged in making firework products when the accident took place.

The injured have been identified as S. Kalimuthu, 53, who is in a critical condition with 100 per cent burns, and K. Meghala, 21, who sustained 40 per cent burns.

Three other women workers - V. Sivaranjani, 39, Vijayalakshmi, 60, and K. Mariammal, 40 - also suffered burn injuries.

All the injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital for treatment.

The Alangulam police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the incident.

Virudhunagar, which is home to the country’s largest fireworks industry, has been the scene of repeated tragedies in recent years despite repeated calls for stricter enforcement of safety measures.

In July this year, four workers were killed in a blast at a unit in Vembakottai block, while in March, three people lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse near Sattur.

One of the worst accidents in recent memory occurred in February 2021 when a massive blaze at a unit in Achankulam village claimed 19 lives and left more than 30 injured. Investigations into that incident pointed to serious violations of safety norms, including the use of overcrowded sheds and unsafe storage of chemicals.

Industry observers note that poor adherence to safety standards, lack of proper training for workers, and the presence of unlicensed units have continued to put lives at risk. Most of those employed in the fireworks sector come from economically weaker backgrounds, with a large proportion being women, which further compounds the human cost of these accidents.

Wednesday’s tragedy has once again highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures and strict monitoring to prevent such disasters from recurring in the fireworks hub of Tamil Nadu.

