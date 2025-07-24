Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Among Investors in Mumbai-Based Realtor; Check Launch Date

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are among the investors in Mumbai-based realtor Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, a real estate company preparing to launch its IPO on July 30, 2025. Through this initial public offering (IPO), the company aims to raise Rs 792 crore from the market.

The shares, with a face value of Rs 1 each, will be listed on both the BSE and NSE after the IPO closes. However, the company has not yet disclosed the price band of the issue. The IPO will remain open for subscription until August 1, 2025. The share allotment process will be on August 4, and the Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status can be checked on August 5. The likely listing date on stock exchanges is August 6.

Sri Lotus Developers, run by real estate developer and filmmaker Anand Pandit, has attracted investments from several Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan has invested Rs 10.1 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan has invested around Rs 10 crore. Other notable investors reportedly include Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao.