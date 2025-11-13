Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Kashmir, discusses ‘interfaith harmony’

New Delhi, Nov 13 Renowned spiritual leader and the founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Thursday met Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Moulvi Umar Farooq, at his residence in Srinagar.

“During the cordial meeting, both leaders discussed the importance of peace, compassion, and interfaith harmony in today’s world. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, visiting Kashmir after seven years, expressed happiness at being back in the Valley and lauded its spiritual and cultural heritage as a symbol of coexistence,” stated a statement issued by the office of Mirwaiz Farooq.

Welcoming the spiritual guru, Mirwaiz Fraooq reiterated that the institution of the Mirwaiz remains committed to “peace and dialogue as the most humane and effective means of addressing issues and resolving differences.”

He also appreciated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s recent anti-drug outreach in the Kashmir valley.

Referring to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s upcoming visit to the Central Jail Srinagar, Mirwaiz Fraooq stressed that a “compassionate and humane approach must guide efforts for the release of political prisoners and youth” and urged the leader to “play his role in this”.

Both leaders agreed that sustained dialogue and mutual understanding "are essential to promote peace and human dignity".

Notably, on November 11, in one of Kashmir’s largest youth mobilisation events, over 20,000 students gathered at Bakshi Stadium for the Edu-Youth Meet, addressed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Organised by the Higher Education and Youth Services & Sports Departments, the event focused on combating drug abuse and promoting mental wellness.

The spiritual guru urged the youth to embrace meditation, describing it as Kashmir’s own heritage and a tool for happiness and resilience.

Calling for communal harmony, he said, “Life is too short for conflict; choose love instead.”

Earlier, he met Vice-Chancellors and Principals, pledging support to set up Art of Living Centres on campuses.

The event ended with students vowing for a drug-free Kashmir.

