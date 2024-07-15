Sridhar Vembu on developing talent, addressing ‘power imbalance at Indian workplaces

New Delhi, July 15 Zoho Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Monday said that addressing “power imbalance” or “respect imbalance” is very important to be really connected and grounded in reality at the workplace.

According to him, when you are in a powerful position or when people hold you in high esteem, “they very often don't tell you things that may contradict your worldview”.

“That may be out of fear (about power) or respect (from high esteem) involved but the result is the same: you get cut off from the very things you need to hear,” he posted on X social media platform.

In a recent message, Vembu said that empowering communities and developing a strong workforce in India are critical not only for Zoho but also for “our economy and the rural areas that make India, India.”

“This is why we choose Apple technology,” he said, as the company shared details on how Apple Silicon is equipping them to take on challenges head-on.

According to Rajendran Dandapani, Director of Technology, Zoho, “The technology you use influences the environment you build. And we want to provide the best to our workforce by offering Mac.”

Zoho’s user base has over 100 million users worldwide.

According to the company, 65 per cent of Zoho employees choose Mac computers over other options.

“I believe that we shape our tools and in turn the tools shape us. Using Apple products has changed the way we consider and approach product design,” said Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, Director of Product Management, Zoho.

The software major’s AI research teams also benefit from Apple silicon, enjoying faster model training times.

The energy efficiency of Apple silicon further reduces power consumption and operational costs, aligning with Zoho’s commitment to sustainability, according to the company.

--IANS

na/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor