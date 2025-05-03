Srijani Mukherjee: 17-Year-Old ISC Topper From Kolkata Removes Surname For Humanity

A 17-year-old student who scored a perfect 400/400 in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2025 examinations has given up her surname and adopted "humanity" as her religion. Srijani Mukherjee, a graduate of The Future Foundation School, chose to drop her last name and declared that the only belief system she follows is that of humanity, according to a report by The Economic Times. Srijani had submitted a formal request prior to her Class XII board exams, seeking an exception from the board to allow her to register using only her first name.

The principal of The Future Foundation School, Ranjan Mitter, supported her decision. “If the law permits, we have no objection. Including a surname is not a legal requirement. Every individual deserves to live with dignity, and if this aligns with the family’s wishes, we are completely in favour of it,” he said.

Speaking to The Times of India, Srijani said, “I oppose every form of injustice—whether it's social stratification, financial inequality, or religious intolerance. Acts of sectarian violence and religious extremism serve only to divide. A nation with diverse traditions can thrive only through mutual understanding, shared values, and equal opportunities for all.”

State Power Minister Aroop Biswas lauded her courage and vision. Srijani now aims to pursue physics or mathematics at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. She has inspired students across India to embrace inclusivity and meritocracy over identity markers.

Srijani’s mother, Gopa Mukherjee, is an assistant professor at Gurudas College. Her father, Debasish Goswami, is a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute and a recipient of the 2012 Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award. Mukherjee said, “I never changed my last name after getting married. Our children were free to choose either of our surnames, but my husband and I are fundamentally opposed to patriarchal norms and the caste system. We want our children to grow up unburdened by social labels and to value empathy above all else.”