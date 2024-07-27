Srinagar again records hottest July day at 35.7

Srinagar, July 27 J&K’s Srinagar city again recorded the hottest day in the month of July after 1999 at 35.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

MET department said that the maximum temperature was 35.7 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city on Saturday again after July 4.

“On both these days, the maximum temperature was 35.7 degrees Celsius, which is the hottest day temperature in the month of July after 1999,” a MET department official said.

Interestingly, the maximum temperature in Jammu city was 35.1 today which is less than that recorded in Srinagar city.

An unprecedented dry, hot spell has been continuing in the Valley for the last two months. This has brought down the water level in all rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells of the Valley by almost 50 per cent.

Water scarcity has hit almost every part of the Valley and there is a shortage of even potable water in most cities and towns.

On Friday, special prayers were held in different mosques across the Valley for rain as the earth in most places is parched.

Even the paddy crop and horticulture produce in the Valley could suffer colossal damage if the rain gods do not come to the rescue.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor