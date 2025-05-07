Srinagar Airport Closed for Civilian Flights Amid Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’; IndiGo Issues Advisory

Srinagar International Airport has been closed until further notice due to ongoing Indian Armed Forces 'Operation Sindoor,' which attacked terror places in Pakistan, including Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), early on Wednesday, May 6. IndiGo Airlines also confirmed this by issuing an advisory for its passengers about to take flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala.

"Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted," IndiGo announced on its X profile.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://t.co/CjwsVzFov0 before reaching the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 6, 2025

"We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport," the airlines further shared. "Flights to/from #Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions. We request that you check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport," said the airline.

The 'Operation Sindoor' comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists on April 22. The Indian forces have targeted the headquarters of the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday.

As per the Pakistani media, the Indian Air strikes struck in Bahawalpur and Muridke. India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.