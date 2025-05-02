Srinagar Boat Accident: Tourist Boat Capsizes in Dal Lake Due to Strong Winds; Rescue Operations Underway (VIDEO)

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (May 2, 2025): A tourist boat capsized in Dal Lake on Friday after strong winds hit the area, leading to a major accident. Several tourists on board fell into the water. The boat overturned in the middle of the lake during high winds. Tourists were seen struggling in the water while some tried to swim to safety. A large crowd gathered at the lake’s edge as people rushed to help. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately byState Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local residents and police teams. The number of people on the boat at the time of the accident is not yet known.

A 17-second video of the incident is circulating on social media. It shows an overturned boat in the lake and people in the water. Onlookers can be seen recording the scene and calling out for help from the shore.

Watch Video Here:

#BreakingNews | Dal Lake Tragedy Father-son duo falls into lake during storm; father rescued, son still missing pic.twitter.com/N1ZT1ixdbl — Maroof (@maroof2221) May 2, 2025

This is not the first such incident at Dal Lake. In April this year, a family’s boat overturned during a lake tour due to strong winds. Four tourists and a boatman were rescued.

In November 2023, three Bangladeshi tourists died after a fire broke out in a houseboat.

Dal Lake is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Jammu and Kashmir. The region receives a large number of visitors from across India and abroad. Tourism remains a key source of income for the union territory.