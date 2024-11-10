Srinagar Encounter: Joint Police and Security Forces Operation in Zabarwan Forest Leads to Gun Battle

An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was reported in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday morning, according to the Kashmir police. A joint operation involving police and security forces was launched based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

The Kashmir police confirmed the operation, stating, "A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of #Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of #terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation." Further details are awaited.

In a separate development, one terrorist was killed during an ongoing operation with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Saturday evening, the Army reported. Additionally, three terrorists, including the wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on November 2. The operations also resulted in the injury of two policemen and two CRPF jawans.