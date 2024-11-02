Srinagar Encounter: Two CRPF Jawans, 2 Policemen Injured in Gunfight in Khanyar Area of Jammu and Kashmir

Two CRPF jawans and two policemen were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Khanyar area here on Saturday, November 2. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khanyar in the morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the exchange of fire. They were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable. The operation is underway.

In another ongoing operation, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

Chinar Corps of Indian Army said in post on X said, "Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in gen area Halkan Gali, #Anantnag. On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists."