Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential House in Chanapora (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a residential house in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on Monday. The blaze triggered panic among residents. Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene. Officials are working to control the flames.

Watch: A massive fire broke out in a residential house in the Chanapora area of Srinagar, causing panic among residents. Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and are working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be… pic.twitter.com/RuzJD1ukfW — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2025

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage. No casualties have been reported. Firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading. Residents have been asked to avoid the area.