Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Rainawari Area, Several Houses Gutted (Watch Video)

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (November 19, 2024): A massive fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the Abhi Gurpora Rainawari of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. Several houses were gutted in the blaze.

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the Rainawari area of Srinagar earlier today. Several houses were gutted in the blaze. More details awaited.



According to reports, the fire started in a house and quickly spread to nearby buildings in the Rainawari area. Firefighters from the Fire & Emergency Services, along with police, rushed to the scene from Rainawari, Nigeen, and Nehru Park to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported at this time.