Srinagar Fire: One Injured in Blaze at Government Quarter in Jawahar Nagar (Watch Video)

One person was injured in a fire that broke out at a government quarter in the Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 29. Firefighters are at the spot and engaged in a dousing operation.

Also Read | Baghpat Stage Collapse: 5 Killed, Over 60 Injured in 'Laddu Mahotsav' Accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Local police also reached the government quarter to investigate the reason behind the fire. However, no casualties have been reported till now. More information on the incident is awaited.

Fire at Government Quarter in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: Fire erupted in a government quarter in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar area on Tuesday morning, leaving one person injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident pic.twitter.com/8NdiID9yRO — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows huge flames coming out from the ceiling of the house. Firefighters were also seen engaging in dousing operations with the help of local residents.