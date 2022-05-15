Srinagar, Jammu record season's hottest day at 31.3 & 43.5 degrees

Srinagar, May 15 Both Srinagar and Jammu have recorded the highest temperatures of the season so far as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain over the higher reaches in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with light rain over the higher reaches in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said on Sunday.

Both Srinagar and Jammu recorded the season's highest temperature so far Saturday at 31.3 and 43.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Srinagar had 13.6, Pahalgam 7.4 and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Drass in Ladakh region had 2.6, Leh 6.3 and Kargil 8.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 26.8, Katra 23.8, Batote 18.1, Banihal 12 and Bhaderwah 12.7 as the minimum temperature.

