Srinagar Police Launch Major Crackdown on Sale of Rotten Meat, Seize Large Haul in Raids

Srinagar Police on Friday launched a coordinated crackdown on the sale of rotten and unhygienic meat in the district, acting on reports of violations threatening public health. The drive is being carried out in collaboration with the civil administration and the Department of Food Safety.As part of the ongoing operation, six First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against individuals and establishments separately at Lal Bazaar, Bemina, Batamaloo, Safakadal, Ram Munshi Bagh and Zakura police stations under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety Act.

Officials confirmed that a Flying Squad has been constituted, comprising police, civil administration, and food safety officers, to conduct surprise inspections across different localities of Srinagar. During these raids, significant quantities of rotten and unhygienic meat have been seized. The confiscated items were immediately destroyed as per food safety protocols to prevent their circulation in the market. A senior police officer said the action was necessary to “send a strong message” to violators. “Sale of rotten meat poses a direct threat to public health. We will not allow anyone to compromise the safety of citizens for profit. Strict action under law is being taken against all such offenders,” the officer said.

The Srinagar Police has appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious sale of unhygienic or rotten meat to the nearest police station or through designated helpline numbers. Authorities reiterated that public cooperation is vital to curb such malpractices. The crackdown has been widely welcomed by citizens, who had raised concerns over frequent reports of substandard meat being sold in local markets.