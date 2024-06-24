Srinagar recognized as 'World Craft City'

Srinagar, June 24 Srinagar has been officially recognised as a 'World Craft City' by the World Crafts Council, an official statement said on Sunday.

The prestigious honour underscores the city's rich heritage and the exceptional skills of its artisans, whose dedication and artistry have earned global acclaim.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this monumental achievement, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and exceptional talent of our artisans. It validates their dedication and highlights the cultural richness of Srinagar. We are committed to supporting our artisans and ensuring that this accolade translates into tangible benefits for the community."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown steadfast support for Jammu and Kashmir's handicraft and handloom sector. He actively promotes the region's handicrafts by presenting souvenirs crafted by J&K artisans to world leaders, thereby enhancing global awareness and appreciation for the craftsmanship and cultural heritage of the region," the L-G said in a statement.

The recognition as a World Craft City is a testament to Srinagar's longstanding tradition of excellence in handicrafts and handlooms.

"This acknowledgement will have a transformative impact on the sector, fostering growth, sustainability, and innovation. With increased global recognition, Srinagar's crafts will gain enhanced visibility on the international stage, opening up new markets and opportunities for artisans," he said.

"The sector is likely to attract greater investment and funding, aiding in infrastructure development and introducing modern techniques while preserving traditional methods. Artisans will have access to advanced training programs and workshops, further honing their skills and fostering innovation in their craft. The increase in demand for Srinagar’s unique crafts is expected to boost production, leading to job creation and improved livelihoods for artisans and their families," L-G Sinha added.

