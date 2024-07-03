Srinagar records season's highest maximum temperature at 35.6 degrees Celsius

Srinagar, July 3 With a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, J&K's Srinagar city recorded the hottest day of the season on Wednesday, weather officials said.

Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the local Met Department, told IANS that the maximum temperature in Srinagar was 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 6 degrees above normal.

"It is the highest maximum temperature of the season so far with the last highest maximum recorded being 37 degrees Celsius on July 9, 1999 in Srinagar. On July 1, 2005 and July 10, 2006, the maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar was 35 degrees Celsius. All time highest maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar is 38.3 degrees on July 10, 1946," the Met Department Director said.

He also said that in the Kokernag tourist report in Anantnag district, the maximum temperature was 33.3 degrees Celsius, which is the highest ever recorded there.

"On July 8, 1993, Kokernag had recorded 33 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature which was the highest there till today," he said.

The Met Department has forecast wet weather from Thursday evening.

"On July 4, an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rain over Jammu Division is likely. On July 5 and 6, there is a possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy rainfall at few places. On July 7, intermittent spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with isolated heavy Rain over Jammu Division. On July 8 to 10, hot and humid weather with the possibility of a spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division towards late night/early morning and a spell of rain/thundershower at a few places of Kashmir Division," it said in a statement.

The Met Department also issued an advisory warning that flash floods, landslides/mudslides & shooting stones at a few vulnerable places are likely to occur from July 4 to July 6, and water logging is expected in low-lying areas.

