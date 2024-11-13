Srinagar to host World Craft Council's 60th jubilee event

Srinagar, Nov 13 In a historic first, Srinagar is set to host a three-day event of World Craft Council to commemorate its 60th Jubilee, themed "Craft, Creativity and Compassion," scheduled for November 25 to 27.

An official statement said that this significant event will celebrate Srinagar's recent recognition as a World Craft City, highlighting the traditional crafts of Jammu and Kashmir, such as Pashmina, Carpet Weaving, and Papermache.

The initiative is supported by UNESCO and various Indian government ministries. The gathering will feature international artisans, designers, and craft leaders, fostering cultural exchange and providing global visibility to the handicraft sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, convened a meeting to assess the arrangements for the Jubilee celebration.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for the reception of participants at the airport, hospitality and protocol, accommodation and transportation facilities besides security measures.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner urged the officers to implement a comprehensive arrangements plan corresponding to their respective departments to ensure the event's success.

He emphasized the significance of the event and instructed the officers to collaborate closely and effectively.

He assigned specific responsibilities to the officers concerning the organisation of various activities at SKICC, from the inaugural ceremony to the closing function, as well as the visits of artisans and delegates to key craft locations.

"Guided tours will also be arranged for guests to highlight the cultural heritage of Kashmir, along with its historical significance," he said.

Earlier, Director Handicrafts and Handloom gave a detailed insight to the officers regarding the importance of the event and the support required from different departments.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor