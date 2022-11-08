Srinagar's Afshana Feroze winning hearts with her flower-shaped chocolates

Srinagar, Nov 8 The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now interested in business instead of being confined to government jobs. Not only this, the youth are now also trying to make their business unique by incorporating new and innovative ideas into their business. Where earlier the business was limited to only young boys, now young girls are also taking a keen interest in it.

During the last few years, many women entrepreneurs have emerged from Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Kashmir Valley, who have received a lot of recognition at the local and national levels.

A good example of this is Afshana Feroze Khan (25) from Srinagar who makes flower-shaped chocolates.

Afshana's flower-shaped chocolates are quite unique in the market which the buyers are purchasing in droves. This variety of chocolates in the market has made Afshana the first woman entrepreneur in Kashmir to make flower-shaped chocolates.

Afshana belongs to the Nishat area in Srinagar. She holds a bachelor's degree in science, but her passion for creating different recipes led her to come up unique chocolates.

Talking to this reporter, Afshana said that it was not easy for her to start this work, but she was able to do it because of the courage and the support of her parents.

Afshana specialises in making large or small flower-shaped or other variety of chocolate.

"I didn't learn how to make flower-shaped chocolates from anywhere. I took help from YouTube videos to hone my skill and gain expertise," she said.

It has not been a year since Afshana launched her chocolate making business. However, her chocolates are liked by the people because of their attractive recipe and unique taste.

"People are very fond of my flower-shaped chocolates. It is even more popular in weddings, birthdays and other special occasions," she said.

Afshana started her business from a small room at her home with the saved money she earned while tutoring children. Today Afshana earns handsome profit from her business.

Afshana said that instead of wasting time looking for a government job, it is better to focus on self-employment by utilising one's ability and skills so as to create employment not only for oneself, but also for others.

