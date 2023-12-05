Srinagar’s security plan discussed in J&K review meeting

Srinagar, Dec 5 The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that they held a threadbare discussion on Srinagar’s security measures to thaw any plans of the inimical forces in the Kashmir valley.

The police said that ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar chaired the joint meeting of security grid in Srinagar.

“During the meeting, a detailed security plan of Srinagar district was discussed where CRPF and Police were acquainted with their new roles,” the police said in a statement.

It said that suggestions were also sought from the field officers to get a fair idea of the shortcomings, avoid confusion in order to make it a perfect and comprehensive counter-terrorism grid.

The ADGP has stressed upon all the officers that the idea of a perfect security grid is only possible if things discussed in the meeting are implemented on ground in letter and spirit.

The police said that ADGP also focused upon strengthening the function of the joint police control room and better communication mechanism between field officers of CRPF and police in Srinagar City.

“Area domination of water bodies was discussed and included in the area domination plan in today’s security meeting,” the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor