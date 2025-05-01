Sringeri seer announces Rs 2 lakh aid for families of Pahalgam terror victims, urges Hindu solidarity

Chikkamagaluru, May 1 Sri Vidusekhara Bharathi Swamiji of the famous Sringeri Sharada Mutt in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of 26 persons, who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

The seer condemning the dastardly terror attack stated, "Twenty-six families are grieving the loss of their loved ones in the terrorist attack. Hindus must stand by fellow Hindus. Therefore, on behalf of the Sringeri Sharada Peetha, we are offering Rs 2 lakh to each family as a form of prasada (sacred offering)."

Sending his blessings to the bereaved families, he said that soon they would find happiness, well-being and prosperity.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the victims of the terror attack hailing from the state.

From the mutt, Rs 2 lakh will be provided to all bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack as a sacred offering, the seer stated.

The administrator of the mutt will look into the matter and ensure that it reaches the families of the victims all over the country, the seer stated.

Sri Vidhusekhara Bharathi Swamiji is the successor-designate to Jagadguru Sri Bharathi Theertha Mahaswamiji, the 36th and reigning Pontiff of the historical Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

Earlier, the Karnataka cabinet, in a special meeting held in Chamarajanagar district on April 24, passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and also demanded an investigation into the "lapses" that led to it.

"Our government strongly condemns the terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. It has been decided to extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of the state to all those who lost their lives," the resolution said.

"The terrorist attacks must be deemed as heinous acts committed against humanity. The entire nation must unite and strive to completely uproot all forms of terrorism."

Terrorists attacked the tourist spot in Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, on April 22.

