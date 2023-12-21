SSB seized 144.5 kg narcotics on India-Nepal border in 2023

Lucknow, Dec 21 The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that stands guard on the porous India-Nepal border, has seized over 144.5 kg of narcotics products and drugs and arrested 83 drug peddlers in 66 cases in 2023.

According to the official spokesman, the SSB also seized over 11,11,054 kg of contraband items being smuggled across the border and arrested 2,241 people in 2,068 cases in the same period.

SSB Lucknow frontier inspector general (IG) Ratan Sanjay said that the SSB personnel also arrested eight people carrying illegal firearms across the border in six such cases and arrested three persons in three cases of Explosives Act during the same period, other than NDPS and smuggled contraband item cases.

He stated that the SSB arrested 29 people in 19 cases of silver and gold smuggling and seized around 35 kg of similar items during the same period. Besides, as many as 83 men and 90 women were rescued from human traffickers while being taken across the border, he added.

