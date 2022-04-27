SSC exams to commence today in Andhra Pradesh

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the 2022 batch have been started in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The exam supervisor said “From today onwards, the SSC exams (class 10 boards) are to be started which will conclude on May 9."

“As far as NTR district is concerned 176 exam centres have been constituted and 28,680 students are appearing for the exam. We have made all the necessary arrangements for successful conduct by appointing an adequate number of investigators,” she added.

However, in Maharashtra, after the government announced to hold offline exams in the state. The students of Nagpur University again started protesting against the government holding online exams. NSC and NSUI students were seen holding banners in front of their colleges and protesting.

In a recent meeting, the Maharashtra government has decided to take the summer exams for all universities in offline mode. The meeting was taken by higher education minister Uday Samant, talking to a news portal he said "We had already declared 30 extra minutes to examinees, as they have become habitual to the online model, and were short of practice in writing papers in pen and paper format. We also agreed to the VCs' demand of providing a two-day gap for every paper, and also for the distribution of question banks to students prior to the exams. The questions would be provided by the respective universities."