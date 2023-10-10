ST population is small, reservation in Goa Assembly not possible: Ramdas Athawale

Panaji, Oct 10 Even as the Scheduled Tribe community in Goa has threatened to boycott Lok Sabha elections over political reservation, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, on Tuesday said that as there is a small ST population in the coastal state, reservation is not possible.

“The population of Scheduled Tribes in Goa is very small as per the census. Hence reservation is not possible,” Ramdas Athawale said in reply to a question while addressing a Press conference here.

Reacting to it, Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai said that the BJP government should respond to the Union ministers' statement and clarify it.

“Is this a joke or the BJP Government’s Policy? Athawale’s statement that reservation for STs is not possible in Goa Assembly is too shocking and improbable to consider seriously,” Sardesai said.

The Fatorda MLA said that the Goa Assembly has unanimously requested the state government to take steps to persuade the Centre to implement this long-standing and just demand of the community as soon as possible.

“I want the Goa BJP and the Chief Minister’s Office to respond immediately to his statement, and clarify to the ST community and the people of Goa where they stand. I cannot let comments like this pass without question. Is the Double Engine out to deceive the ST community once again?,” he questioned.

In July, the Goa Assembly had unanimously adopted a private member resolution, moved by ST leader and MLA Dr. Ganesh Gaonkar, asking the government to make provisions for political reservation in the Goa Assembly for STs.

The ST community has been voicing their demand for political reservation for the last two decades. They have also threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election 2024 if the reservation is not declared before polls.

