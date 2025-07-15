St. Stephen's College, St. Thomas School in Delhi receive bomb threat, search underway

New Delhi, July 15 St. Stephen's College of the Delhi University, and St. Thomas School in Dwarka received bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, prompting the immediate evacuation of students and staff, according to the Delhi Police.

Soon after the alerts were raised, teams from the Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Fire Brigade, and Special Staff were dispatched to both locations.

As of now, no suspicious items have been recovered from either institution, police officials confirmed.

According to the Delhi Police, the premises are being thoroughly investigated and searched. So far, nothing suspicious has been found.

The threats came via email, the police said.

The Delhi Fire Department also confirmed that both St. Thomas School and St. Stephen's College received the bomb threats through email communication.

Authorities moved swiftly to evacuate all individuals from the buildings as a precautionary measure.

The police are working to trace the source of the emails. The investigations are underway, and further details are awaited as investigations continue.

The Bombay Stock Exchange, located in Mumbai, also received a bomb threat on Tuesday via an email sent through its official website, according to the police.

The email originated from an address under the name "Comrade Pinayari Vijayan", prompting the police to take immediate action.

The latest threats come just a day after three schools in the national capital -- CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, CRPF School in Dwarka Sector 16, and another school in Chanakyapuri -- were targeted with similar bomb threats.

In those instances as well, bomb squads were deployed and searches were conducted, but all threats were eventually determined to be hoaxes.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Punjab's Golden Temple in Amritsar also received a threatening email. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of Sikhs, reported the incident to the authorities.

The email reportedly threatened to blow up the langar hall (community kitchen) of the revered Darbar Sahib.

