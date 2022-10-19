St. Stephen's withdraws prospectus that mandated interview for admission

New Delhi, Oct 19 The St. Stephen's College in the national capital on Wednesday withdrew its prospectus that cited interview "compulsory" for students seeking admission a decision that had led to differences with the Delhi University which stressed that students should be admitted only on the basis of the CUET examination marks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Delhi High Court judgment which asked St. Stephen's College to issue a fresh prospectus giving 100 per cent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score for non-minority candidates applying to under-graduate courses, and affirming no interviews for the admissions.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi University, contended that staying the Delhi High Court judgment would have detrimental effect and also pan-India repercussions.

He said except St. Stephen's College, no minority college has questioned the admission through CUET, and added that CUET was introduced for the first time, for a common standard of assessment and therefore, there is no requirement of a separate interview by the college.

Counsel, representing law students, submitted that there were hidden parameters that the college has in the interview a CUET topper would not get the course of her/his choice, and urged the court, "let merit prevail".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who represented St. Stephen's College, submitted: "We are taking CUET students... we are not discarding merit."

Citing St. Stephen's College vs University of Delhi December 1991 case, he added that the issue was not merit but whether the college could conduct an interview.

Previously, three teachers from St. Stephen's College's governing body and two university representatives disagreed on knocking at the Supreme Court's doors against the High Court decision. However, the remaining 12 members agreed to it, on the basis of which the governing body has taken the decision.

The Delhi High Court in one of its orders had asked St. Stephen's College to comply with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The college had decided to give 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent weightage to interview. The Delhi High Court, however, had quashed it.

Following the High Court's decision, the governing body of St. Stephen's College decided to approach the Supreme Court.

