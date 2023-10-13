Staff dealing with patents to be doubled, office to go digital: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 13 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the manpower for processing Intellectual Property (IP) applications will be doubled and the process will be streamlined and made more transparent.

Addressing the National Intellectual Property Conference 2023, the minister announced plans for a 100 per cent digitalisation of the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks in order to enhance efficiency.

Goyal said that the importance of transparency in the IP system and reduced fees for applicants, particularly for women entrepreneurs, micro and small units, and academic institutions.

He also expressed optimism about the involvement of more women in India's innovation ecosystem.

Goyal said that women are taking leadership roles in various sectors, including startups, and their contributions are expected to be a game-changer for the country.

He also highlighted that nearly half of Indian startups have at least one or more women directors, and India has celebrated women's accomplishments on a global stage.

The Minister underscored the importance of instilling a spirit of inquiry and innovation in the country's youth. He acknowledged that their efforts to develop new ideas and innovations could only succeed if they receive proper protection and support.

He said that technology and ideas serve as the twin engines of growth, with the intellectual property regime acting as the fuel that powers this engine.

“India is committed to protecting IPR of all innovators and entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also discussed the efforts made to establish a robust IP regime in India, including the National IPR Policy.

Goyal said that no country can achieve developed nation status without a robust commitment to promoting the knowledge economy and technology-based solutions that cater to the needs of society, industry, and government.

A vital aspect of this commitment is the protection and nurturing of a strong IP ecosystem, he added.

The minister also mentioned the National Research Foundation and the collaborative efforts of academia, industry, and government to promote research and development.

The minister commended the ‘National IP Award’ winners for their achievements, which he said will inspire future generations to come up with better ideas and innovative solutions that contribute to both business and the well-being of the people.

He emphasised that efforts to make business easier and improve the quality of life are interdependent, and intellectual property plays a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of stakeholders with innovative ideas.

He said India was on the verge of becoming the world's third-largest economy and urged all the stakeholders to work towards realization of the country’s potential as a global hub for innovation and technology

