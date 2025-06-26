Staff Selection Commission adopts electronic dossiers to speed up recruitment

New Delhi, June 26 The government on Thursday said the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has transitioned from usage of physical dossiers to electronic dossiers (e-dossiers) for forwarding documents of selected candidates to Ministries and Departments.

In alignment with the vision of 'Digital India', the process of providing dossiers to Ministries, Departments and other government organisations has been fully digitised using the 'e-dossier' portal of SSC.

“Dossiers of qualified candidates in various examinations are now compiled electronically by SSC and made available on the e-dossier portal for being downloaded by the nodal officers of various Ministries / Departments etc. for initiating pre-appointment formalities,” said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a statement.

E-dossiers are accessible only through secure login credentials assigned to nodal officers, reducing the risk of unauthorized alterations, thereby providing enhanced data integrity.

The digital nature of e-dossiers eliminates the possibility of physical dossiers being tampered with or replaced.

The e-dossier module is a protected one with access logs, ensuring authenticity and traceability. E-dossiers facilitate quicker transmission of documents, streamlining the recruitment process, said the ministry.

It also reduces the need for physical paperwork leads to cost savings and supports environmental sustainability.

The e-dossier system has been successfully implemented for major recruitment examinations conducted by SSC, including Junior Engineer Examination 2024, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024, Multi -Tasking Staff Examination 2024, and Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024.

This initiative of SSC will not only facilitate faster and efficient communication between SSC and Ministries/Departments as well as protect and strengthen the integrity of the recruitment process, but also benefit lakhs of youth by significantly reducing the time taken in completion of pre-appointment formalities.

