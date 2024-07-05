Stage set for July 12 biennial MLC polls in Maharashtra; 12 in fray for 11 seats

Mumbai, July 5 With none of the candidates taking back their candidature on the last day for withdrawing nominations on Friday, 12 candidates are in the fray for the biennial elections to 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) scheduled on July 12.

The ruling MahaYuti has fielded nine candidates, including five from the BJP, and two each from the Shiv Sena and NCP, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded three nominees, one each from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Peasants and Workers Party.

Based on the present strength of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly of 274 seats, the quota is 23 votes. Both the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are striving to avoid cross-voting.

The BJP has nominated former ministers Pankaja Munde and Parinay Phuke, along with Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, and Yogesh Tilekar.

The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded former MPs Krupal Tumane and Bhawana Gawli, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has nominated Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje.

The Congress has renominated Pradyna Satav, while the NCP (SP) is supporting sitting MLC and PWP legislator Jayant Patil. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidant Rahul Narvekar.

With 103 legislators, the BJP is confident about the victory of its five nominees, while the Shiv Sena with 37 legislators and support from 10 Independents is also sure of its two candidates winning the polls.

The NCP with 39 legislators also sees no problem for its two nominees, while the Congress is confident of the victory of its lone nominee with its strength of 37 legislators.

However, PWP’s Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Milind Narvekar are banking on excess votes from Congress and also from the support from 16 legislators of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and 13 MLAs of the NCP (SP). They are also expecting support from a few Independent legislators.

The biennial elections were necessitated because 11 MLCs are retiring.

They are: Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena-UBT), Vijay Girkar, Nilay Naik, Ramesh Patil, and Ramrao Patil (BJP), Abdullah Durrani (NCP), Wajahat Mirza and Pragya Satav (Congress), Mahadev Jankar (RSP), and Jayant Patil (PWP).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor