Stage set for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 7 The stage is set for Telangana Rising Global Summit at the upcoming Bharat Future City near here. The two-day event, beginning on Monday, is aimed at positioning Telangana as a global investment hub. The state government will unveil the Vision 2047 document to make Telangana a $3 trillion economy.

About 154 delegates from 44 countries are expected to participate in the event. According to officials, over 2,500 participants, including global business leaders, investors, policymakers, technocrats, celebrities, academicians and thought leaders from diverse sectors, have already confirmed their participation.

The event is expected to attract huge global investments and showcase Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s plans to develop Bharat Future City and rejuvenate the Musi River.

Governor Jishnu Dev Verma will formally inaugurate the summit on Monday afternoon.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will speak about public governance in Telangana, investment opportunities, support from the government, the goals of the Vision 2047 document, and India's Future City.

The government will use the platform to unveil plans to achieve its goals of making Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion economy by 2047 by dividing the state into three regions – Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural and Agri Region Economy (RARE).

The Chief Minister said that representatives of global companies, Union ministers, Chief Ministers of several states, ministers, and dignitaries from various fields will attend.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the summit on Sunday. He exuded confidence that Telangana would undergo a transformation through the prestigious event.

Nobel laureate and prominent economist Abhijit Banerjee, Managing Director and Head of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Jeremy Jurgens, Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) CEO Eric Swider and Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are among the key personalities to address the inaugural session.

There will be a total of 27 special panel discussions to be chaired by state ministers.

Noted sports personalities PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang and Jwala Gutta will speak at the session ‘Telangana’s Olympic Gold Quest’.

Film personalities SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Chopra will speak in the panel discussion on "Creative Century – Soft Power and Entertainment"

There will be sessions on subjects like power, green mobility, semiconductors, frontier technologies, Telangana as global education hub, the rise of aerospace and defence, talent mobility, accessible, affordable and equitable healthcare for all, Telangana partnering with ASEAN tigers, Gig economy, increasing farmers’ income through value chains, accelerating innovation in life sciences, heritage, culture and future-ready tourism, leveraging capital and productivity, prospects in affordable housing sector, Musi rejuvenation and blue-green infrastructure in Hyderabad integrated transport and urban-rural connectivity.

There will also be sessions on ‘Bharat Future City as a magnet for $3T Telangana’, ease of doing business 2.0, global capability centres and innovative PPPs.

After the discussions on the subjects, a concert by renowned music director Keeravani will entertain the guests. There will also be a cultural programme with performances of Telangana's special dance forms.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the arrangements at the venue on Saturday, directed officials to provide adequate facilities for delegates and representatives of various organisations.

He inspected the premises through an aerial view from a helicopter before reaching the premises to go around every hall set up for panel discussions and exhibition stalls.

The CM also had a glimpse of the digital screening of the Musi Rejuvenation project and other programmes. He asked the officials to install a statue of Telangana Talli at the venue.

The officials were directed to take appropriate precautions regarding welcome arrangements, accommodation, and other facilities for the delegates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor