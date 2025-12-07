Stage set to transform Telangana into India's growth engine: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 7 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the Congress-led state government has set the stage to transform the state into the growth engine of India.

On completion of two years in office, the Chief Minister said in a message that Bharat Future City will be the accelerator of tomorrow's Telangana.

"We have given life to a vision that the past rulers could not even dream of. We have prepared plans to make Telangana Rising resonate on the world stage. We have prepared everything to transform Telangana into the growth engine of India," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy added on the eve of Telangana Rising Global Summit.

At the two-day event, beginning on Monday, the state government is scheduled to unveil its vision to make Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion economy by 2047.

The summit is being held at the upcoming Bharat Future City, the brainchild of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that there will be a different Telangana after the Global Summit.

The Chief Minister added that one needs courage to dream big and that to do great things one needs a firm resolve.

"Exactly two years ago, four crore people of Telangana through their votes gave me that courage. I thank them for wholeheartedly blessing me," he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claimed that in these two years since taking office he worked hard to keep Telangana at the top.

He said that by providing jobs the state government breathed life into the new generation, which was struggling to breathe under the ruins of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

"We stood as a pillar of strength to the farmers whose backs were broken due to debt and set an example for the country," he added.

He asserted that the state government gave financial support to women aspiring to compete with the top industrialists in the country.

He also said that by conducting caste census, the state government fulfilled the century-old aspirations of the weaker sections of the society in Telangana.

The state government, through sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Castes, ensured justice to the Madiga community.

"With the belief that education is the only way to come up in life, we have laid the foundations for the construction of Young India Integrated Model Schools. We have started a Skill University and a Sports University," CM Revanth Reddy added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is moving forward with the basic principles of freedom, social justice and equality.

He added that the state government officially recognised "Jaya Jayahe Telangana" song of the popular poet Andesri as per the aspirations of the people.

"Great schemes like 'Sanna Biyyam' (fine rice), Indiramma Houses, 200 units of free electricity, free bus travel for women, cooking gas for Rs 500, a bonus of Rs 500 for Sanna paddy (fine paddy), making one crore women millionaires are all evidences of the welfare history of these two years," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the state government was not content with meeting today's needs and calling the welfare of the poor a miracle.

"We have prepared a guideline document with a deep understanding about what our Telangana should be by 2047, when the journey of Independent India reaches the hundred-year milestone," he said.

