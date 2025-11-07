Staggered working hours for Delhi govt, MCD offices from Nov 15: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 7 In view of the rising air pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has decided to implement staggered working hours in Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices, an official said on Friday.

Currently, Delhi government offices operate from 9.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., while MCD offices run from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. As there is only a 30-minute gap between these timings, the city experiences heavy traffic congestion both in the morning and evening, further worsening air pollution.

She added that since pollution levels are expected to rise between November 15 and February 15, 2026, the government will implement new winter timings, with Delhi government offices operating from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and MCD offices working from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to help curb the problem of pollution, ensuring that the pressure of vehicular traffic does not increase all at once on the roads, thereby distributing traffic more evenly and reducing pollution levels.

The Chief Minister stated that her government is making continuous and serious efforts to tackle pollution.

As part of this ongoing commitment, the government has proactively taken this step. She emphasised that her government does not believe in finding solutions only after a problem arises.

According to the Chief Minister, a meeting was recently held with senior scientific officers from the Department of Environment to review Delhi’s deteriorating air quality.

She said that it was decided that during the winter season, staggered office timings would be implemented across various departments of the Delhi government and the MCD.

Officials also noted that similar measures had been taken by previous governments during periods of severe pollution.

The Chief Minister directed that sufficient variation be maintained in opening and closing hours so that peak-hour traffic pressure does not build up simultaneously.

During winter, concentrations of pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 rise well above normal standards, severely deteriorating air quality and posing serious risks to public health.

The Chief Minister stated that increasing the gap between the working hours of the two institutions would help reduce the number of vehicles on the roads at any given time, thereby assisting in pollution control.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the purpose of this decision is not only to distribute traffic load more evenly but also to ensure better air quality for citizens.

She instructed officials to implement this schedule strictly throughout the winter season and to continuously monitor traffic and pollution levels. She expressed confidence that this step will help reduce pollution and bring much-needed relief to Delhi’s residents.

